Spider-Man: Far From Home Loses Top Three Box Office Spot to Frozen 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 has pushed Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home out of the top three spots at the global box office. The Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, still Sony’s highest-grossing movie of all time with $1.13 billion webbed up since swinging into theaters in July, is now in fourth place for 2019, behind Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), Disney’s re-imagining of The Lion King ($1.65 billion) and now Frozen 2 ($1.16 billion). Taking fifth place is Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, which soared to $1.12 billion globally earlier in the year.

Far From Home — set after the events of Endgame and acting as an epilogue for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 23-movie Infinity Saga — received a boost over the Labor Day holiday after Sony Pictures reissued the blockbuster with new scenes. That extra push helped Far From Home become the highest-grossing Spider-Man picture and the first to cross a billion, dethroning Spider-Man 3 ($890 million) and passing Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880m), Spider-Man ($825m), Spider-Man 2 ($783m), The Amazing Spider-Man ($757m), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ($708m), and the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse ($375m).

Despite a public divorce over the summer that threatened to yank Tom Holland’s wall-crawler out of the MCU, Disney owners Marvel and Spider-Man rights holders Sony successfully renegotiated a new pact keeping this iteration of the character in the same universe home to the Avengers and other Marvel superheroes.

Under this new deal, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will again take creative charge on the currently untitled Spider-Man 3, with Disney providing 25% of the budget. This pact will also entitle Disney, who possess full Spider-Man merchandise rights, to 25% of net gross when the Sony-distributed picture releases into theaters July 16, 2021.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.