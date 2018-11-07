Marvel Studios Co-President Goes Paparazzi on Set of ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ but Fails to Deliver Pictures of Spider-Man

Prior to the end of production on Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito happened to be on set and snapped a quick picture of an iconic New York Landmark.

“On location in NY today,” D’Espositio tweeted. He then included a picture of Madison Square Garden — home of the New York Knicks of the NBA and New York Rangers of the NHL.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While D’Esposito’s was in New York, a solid chunk of Spider-Man: Far From Home was filmed in various locations overseas. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted they would be filming in London — and additional locations around the world — prior to production officially kicking off.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

“The way Civil War and the fact that he went to Leipzig Airport and then has to go back to school, informed Homecoming, the two Avengers films that precede [the sequel] will greatly inform, probably even more so, the next movie,” said Feige.

Although we don’t know much — if anything — about the plot of Far From Home, Feige has compared the movie to Ant-man and the Wasp, saying the film has a large role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Jon Watts returns to helm his second Spider-Man flick for Marvel Studios on a script from Chris McKenna (Community) and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Maurisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon are set to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming while MCU stalwarts Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are slated to appear as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Are you looking forward to Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5th, 2019.