Spider-Man: Far From Home – Marisa Tomei Almost Had A More Classic Looking Aunt May Haircut

Marisa Tomei’s take on Aunt May has become a favorite amongst Spider-Man fans, and that will only continue after her reprisal of the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While we’ve become accustomed to Tomei’s version of May, the actress recently revealed that they went through several different looks for the character before settling on the current one, and that included a host of hairstyles. One, in particular, is much more reminiscent of the Aunt May from the comics, though that ended up getting the ax as well before all was said and done.

“I wanted to show you a few of the Aunt May pre-looks, things that were just rejected,” Tomei wrote. “Maybe they’ll show up in another character, you never know. Bunch of hairdos and let’s see what you think.”

You can take a look at all the looks in the post below, which Tomei posted with the caption “All that #AuntMay could have been! Here were a few of the hair possibilities we went through in the making of #spidermanfarfromhome @spidermanmovie @marvelstudios — which do you like best?! 🤔”

Tomei describes Photo #1 as a “curly top. The 1940s meets 70s kind of thing. Photo #2 is much closer to the comics, featuring some grey in her hair.

“Here we thought, well, because we were thinking how old do we, how are we gonna reinvent Aunt May? What’s the idea? Maybe should she be all grey or maybe partly grey, so here’s like a little Anne Bancroft homage,” Tomei said.

The next few photos show Tomei in various other styles, and you can check them all out in the images above.

“Are kind of kinky hair, which personally I think I should’ve been born with (laughs), didn’t make it for this character, and then bangs. The eternal girl question, bangs or no bangs,” Tomei added.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.