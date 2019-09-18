Spider-Man: Far From Home Included These Hilarious Marvel Studios Easter Eggs

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker goes on a class trip to Europe. During the flight, he checks out the in-flight entertainment. Peter hoped to enjoy a trip that would get him away from his superhero life, but it isn’t to be. As one might expect, the entertainment industry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preoccupied with the ramifications of the snap, the return, and all things involving the Avengers. Thus, much of the entertainment available to Peter revolves around those events. You can take a closer look below. The titles include The Snap, Finding Wakanda, Hunting Hydra, Nova: Einstein Rosen Bridges, and Heart of Iron: The Tony Stark Story.

These may be the last such Easter eggs that get put into a Spider-Man movie. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had an agreement to share the rights to Spider-Man, but that agreement has fallen through. As things stand, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last film made in tandem by the two studios. Tom Holland confirmed he’ll be back as Peter Parker in at least one more Spider-Man movie. He spoke to fans about the situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

— The Snap

— Finding Wakanda

— Hunting Hydra

— Nova: Einstein Rosen Bridges

— Heart of Iron: The Tony Stark Story The in-universe movies/documentaries that were featured on Peter’s flight to Europe in SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME pic.twitter.com/o3ew5548ht — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) September 17, 2019

These comments echo the ones he made to press at the D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

What do you think of these Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter Eggs in Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available on digital.