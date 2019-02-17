‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Merch Shows Off Previously Unseen Costume

2019 is a big year for Marvel movies, and new merchandise for the upcoming films are providing sneak peaks into what the highly-anticipated movies have to offer. The latest bit of news comes from a recent Spider-Man: Far From Home toy, which provides a first look at Peter Parker’s newest Spidey suit.

According to Heroic Hollywood, the new Spider-Jet toy from Hasbro includes “a never before suit Spider-suit for Tom Holland‘s web-crawler.” As you can see, the toy features white accents on the “classic” red and blue costume previously seen in the Spider-Man movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They also point out that the new costume is “reminiscent” of the Spider-UK suit that has been featured in Marvel Comics and most recently in Playstation 4’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The description of the new films hints that Spidey leaves his costume behind when he goes off on vacation, which could lead to Nick Fury providing the hero with his new digs. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

In the film, Parker will be taming up with Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. At Brazil’s CCXP convention last year, Holland teased that Spider-Man and Mysterio were emerging as “brothers-in-arms,” but considering Mysterio is a villain in the comics, many suspect Gyllenhaal’s character will eventually turn on Spider-Man.

The new Spider-Jet toy isn’t the only recent Far From Home merchandise to reveal something new. Recently, Funko’s line of Spider-Man: Far From Home Pop vinyl figures may have revealed a bigger role for MJ in the movie. The figure shows her holding a mace and posed for a fight.

The upcoming movie stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning cast, the film will also feature Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and see the return of Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

What do you think abut the Spider-suit shown in the Hasbro toy? Tell us in the comments!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.