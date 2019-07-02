Spider-Man: Far From Home Midnight Showing Box Office Estimates Are Out

Marvel Studios is closing out Phase 3 of its Marvel Cinematic Universe with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and early estimates for its Midnight showings indicate it is off to a great start. The film didn’t release in current preview fashion, only opening for a midnight showing in under 1000 theaters. That’s a far cry from the typical these days, as preview night typically means showings starting at around 6 pm and going all through the night, but even with the limited release Far From Home scored from $2.8 to $3 million from those showings alone. The anticipated film is now available in 4,634 theaters, which is the widest July release ever, though it has already made an impact internationally (via Deadline).

Spider-Man: Far From Home has already opened in China, Hong Kong, and Japan over the weekend, bringing in $110.8 million from just those locations. Sony’s estimate currently sits at $125 million over the film’s first six days, though other estimates point to it possibly hitting numbers in the range of $140 million to $150 million. Global estimates say that it could reach above $500 million by Sunday.

The $125 million opening would make it the 2nd highest domestic opening for a Spider-Man film, only behind Spider-Man 3 ($151,116,516 million), and it would also be ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which brought in $117,027,503 million opening weekend.

Homecoming went on to pull in $880.2 million worldwide, with Spider-Man 3 not too far above it with $890.9 million. If Far From Home can keep some momentum, it could easily become the top Spider-Man film box office wise in the franchise.

Many Marvel fans are looking forward to Far From Home just to see Spidey in action once more, but there’s also quite a few who are just eager to see the world post-Avengers: Endgame. This will be the first movie where fans see a post-Tony Stark, Captain America, and Black Widow world, and will also give us a glimpse at how those who returned from Thanos’ snap are adjusting to everyone else experiencing those 5 years they were gone.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.