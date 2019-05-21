Spider-Man: Far From Home’s MJ Gets a Superhero Suit in Awesome Fanart

Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s MJ becomes Spinneret in new Marvel Cinematic Universe fan art. Michelle Jones, played by Zendaya, is Peter Parker’s classmate and the Marvel Cinematic Universe equivalent of Mary Jane Watson. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, MJ deduces that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. In this new fan art, MJ gets a secret identity of her own. The Spinneret persona is Mary Jane Watson-Parker’s superhero identity on Earth-18119, the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows series. In that universe, Peter Parker never made the bargain with Mephisto that wiped out his marriage to Mary Jane.

Peter and MJ had a daughter named Annie who inherited her father’s spider-based powers. Annie wanted to help Spider-Man, but MJ feared for Annie and refused to be left on the sideline. Using SHIELD research, Peter was able to create a suit for Mary Jane that mimics his own Spider-Man powers.

Mary Jane took the suit and became Spinneret. The fan art seen below put Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya in that same costume. Take a look below:

in the renew your vows comics, mj became a hero called the spinneret. she’s one of my favorite incarnations of mj, so i decided to make concept art of what that might look like in the mcu. pic.twitter.com/APHUEulkar — 💫 — spoilers (@staryabos) May 20, 2019

MJ probably won’t become Spinneret in Spider-Man: Far From Home. She does seem to be getting a weapon at some point.

According to the synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson also return as their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now playing in theaters.