New Spider-Man: Far From Home Posters Highlight the Stealth Suit

Spider-Man: Far From Home is just a week away from swinging into the theaters, but two of the film’s latest posters are providing a pretty detailed look at the film. On Monday, both Regal Movies and Dolby Cinema unveiled their exclusive posters for Far From Home, which encourage fans to see the film in their respective premium formats. The posters both showcase Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) new “Stealth Suit” in different poses, opposite a black background.

Go Farther with RealD 3D. See @RealD3D’s exclusive art for #SpiderManFarFromHome and swing into Regal July 2. 🎟: https://t.co/TTK9QMU82A pic.twitter.com/IVpwqVjJcY — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 24, 2019

13 days. Check out our exclusive poster from #SpiderManFromHome and discover it in Dolby Cinema July 2. Get Tix Here: https://t.co/JZHcr408N6 pic.twitter.com/CSkIeNwckA — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) June 24, 2019

The Stealth Suit has been something that Spider-Man fans have been eager to see onscreen, in part because of all of the different influences it has around it.

“It’s inspired by a bunch of different looks in the comics,” executive producer Eric Carroll said in an interview earlier this year. “We have Noir, Big Time — but of course, when Ryan [Meinerding, concept artist and Marvel Studios head of visual development] was designing this, he has all the past S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in mind, so it’s very reminiscent of what Black Widow or Hawkeye wear. And it’s got all these little details, which Ryan’s amazing at.”

“We thought [the Stealth Suit] was so cool, but [director] Jon Watts really wanted to find a way to make it less cool,” Carroll said. “So he gave them these cheesy flip-up goggles, like those ’80s glasses. [Tom] has to operate them manually, there’s no cool mechanism… And we’re like, ‘No, that’s the point… dumber! It’s got to look really dumb, when he has to flip that up.’ So, at the eleventh hour, he’s looking down all these imposing characters — Nick Fury and so on — and then [Peter] has to flip this up and talk to him.”

“It’s not actually capable of much — it sort of strips Spider-Man back, and it’s now him relying on his powers.” Carroll explained. “But it is his ability to act as Spider-Man without the world knowing Spider-Man is there. It’s just an idea he has to keep his identity from his friends, but it’s awesome.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.