Jon Watts Shares Yearbook Photos of Spider-Man: Far From Home Cast

Spider-Man: Far From Home officially swung into theaters last night, and the film’s director is celebrating in a pretty endearing way. Jon Watts recently took to Instagram to announce that the film had debuted, alongside various yearbook photo shots of the film’s teenage characters.

The series of photos have been embraced by Spider-Man fans, with some also being amused at the fact that Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) clearly submitted his own separate glamour shots for the school yearbook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Far From Home follows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his classmates on a study abroad trip throughout Europe, which is complicated by the arrival of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the Elementals. In the process, Peter is forced to come to terms with his emotional confidence as a hero, particularly after the death of Tony Stark.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” Watts previously said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

With Far From Home getting a slew of positive buzz – including a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the topic of a third film is already being discussed.

“I mean, I try to think about it one movie at a time,” Watts said in an interview last month. “We’re definitely telling the story of this kid growing up, and we end the movie putting him in a very unique spot that we really haven’t seen Spider-Man in before in the films. So, I don’t know. For me, I’ll wait until the next one to start to figure out how we’re going to get to where I want it to end.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.