New Spider-Man: Far From Home Dual Billboards Stretch Battle Across the Street

New billboards for Spider-Man: Far From Home are popping up as the film nears release. Two sit across from each on a busy street, showing Spider-Man on one side battling Mysterio on the other. The billboard features artwork by character designer, concept artist, and Marvel Studios head of visual development Ryan Meinerding, who shared a photo of the billboards on Instagram. Take a look below.

An extended television spot for Spider-Man: Far From Home released earlier today showed Spider-Man recruiting Mysterio into the Avengers. Mysterio is known as a trickster, illusionist, and villain in the Marvel Comics universe. These battling Billboards may be one more clue that Jake Gyllenhaal’s cinematic version of the character will remain true to form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home sees Spider-Man dealing with living up to Iron Man’s legacy while traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

Despite everything Peter Parker has been through, director Jon Watts assures fans that this won’t be the start of a darker phase for Spidey. “[This] isn’t the start of a new, dark ’emo’ phase for Peter,” Watts tells Total Film magazine. “Even though he’s gone through all these dramatic and traumatic events, he’s still the same Peter Parker we know and love. It’s seeing how he deals with those things that’s interesting for me.”

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

What do you think of these Spider-Man: Far From Home battling billboards? Will Mysterio inevitably betray Spider-Man? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.