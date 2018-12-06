‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: More Detailed Look at Mysterio Costume

Thanks to a new photo, we might have the best look yet at Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s foe.

Twitter user @KnapovaVeronika recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Far From Home’s set, which gives a relatively-clear look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio costume. You can check it out below.

A more detailed look at Mysterio’s costume in SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME! (via @KnapovaVeronika) pic.twitter.com/RAwJGoiLpa — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) October 2, 2018

While Gyllenhaal’s role in the film had previously been shrouded in mystery – so much so that some began to think he could be playing a different villain – these set photos have essentially seemed to set the record straight. And sure, the Mysterio costume might have originally looked a bit like Thor’s early duds, but this new photo does illustrate the unique sort of detail that the latter suit has.

Regardless of Gyllenhaal’s costume, it sounds like fans should be prepared for a very interesting film.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

“I can’t say much about the new Spider-Man but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one,” Dan Lebental, the film’s editor, teased earlier this summer. “The rest of the story will have to wait.”

