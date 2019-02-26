‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Figure Reveals New Look At Mysterio’s Helmet

Keeping on theme with the rest of the genre, a new toy leak has shed new light on Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) costume in Spider-Man: Far From Home. A new LEGO minifig leak gives fans another look at the villain’s classic comics costume that will be adapted for Farm From Home.

Instagram user @nino_leaks_ first shared the leaked image of Mysterio’s LEGO minifig earlier this morning, showing the iconic fishbowl helmet with a modernized costume.

The fishbowl look is only visible in the Far From Home trailer in a quick shot, with the clearest shot of Mysterio showing Gyllenhaal is a bowl-less look. Previously speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Gyllenhaal revealed why he finally took up a role in a superhero blockbuster.

“It’s great. He’s a great character. It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5th. Other Marvel Studios set for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

What do you think of the updated Mysterio costume? What do you think of Gyllenhaal’s casting in the villainous role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

