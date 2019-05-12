Spider-Man: Far From Home Producer Suggests Mysterio Will Have Ongoing Role in the MCU

Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) won’t be a one-and-done when he makes his big screen debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home, says producer Eric Carroll, who compares his trajectory to Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in Doctor Strange.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” Carroll told io9.

“We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

In Far From Home, Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck is introduced as a high-flying superhero claiming to come from another Earth.

His jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the one populated by allies Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), was made possible when “the snap tore a hole in our dimension,” Fury says of the usage of the Infinity Stones seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Doctor Strange presented Mordo as a mentor-slash-friend turned foe, who began hunting down magic users after a falling out with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). A similar relationship appears to be in store for Spidey and Mysterio, who may or may not be on the level.

“It’s very much big brother, little brother,” Holland said of the dynamic.

“And Nick Fury is the head teacher who is constantly telling me off. Because I don’t really want to be there. I want to go on holiday. Mysterio is always the one sticking up for me, patting me on the back and telling me I did a good job. Which is funny, there’s really funny moments in the film where I feel like I haven’t done the job, and Mysterio’s like, ‘Good job, kid!’ And I’m like, ‘really?’”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

