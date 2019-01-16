‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Photos Reveal New Spider-Man Costume

New set photos from the production of Spider-Man: Far From Home have revealed yet another new Spider-Man costume for movie fans to enjoy and/or debate, and this one’s sure to draw comparisons to a number of past suits.

You can check it out for yourself with the embedded Instagram post below:

The above shows a scene where Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is doing some kind of rescue of Zendaya’s MJ, swinging away with her while in front of an iconic NYC locale, right by the Penn Station/Madison Square Garden area. As you can see, Spider-Man is wearing a new version of his costume — one with what appears to be black coloring and a distinct white spider logo!

The other details of the scene seem to indicate that MJ is not happy about this situation, judging from the look she gives Spidey when they land from their swing. Is this the moment where MJ begins to figure out her friend Peter hid something big from her? Is she just uncomfortable being manhandled by some weirdo in a mask and leotard? Or is that just Zendaya’s focused face after ending a scene?

One thing is for sure: given the timing, Marvel fans will see this suit and probably instantly start making associations with the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man video game. The game features Peter Parker getting a suit upgrade that includes a massive white spider insignia that spreads across his chest and back. Obviously, his new film insignia is much different, but that won’t stop the associations from getting made.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.