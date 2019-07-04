Did Spider-Man: Far From Home Just Hint at a Nova Movie?

Obligatory spoiler warning! Super minor spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home up ahead! As shown throughout the entire life of the marketing campaign, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends traveled overseas to rekindle their friendships in a post-Blip world. Through “luck,” Peter shuffled around and got to sit next to Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr) for the whole trip over.

As Peter was looking through the in-flight entertainment, he came across a peculiar selection of documentaries, each one having to do with a facet of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a super quick shot, fans were shown mock posters for four different films including The Snap, Finding Wakanda, Hunting Hydra, and…Nova! Conveniently enough, the poster features none other than the MCU’s most popular physicist Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård).

Suffice to say, the nod did stoke the fire under some fans and get them talking online about a potential Nova/Richard Rider Easter egg. Unfortunately, however, it appears this specific instance of the word “Nova” is a direct nod to the documentary-based programming on PBS sharing the same name — in fact, it looks like the logo on the poster is exactly that which the actual show uses. That said, it’d be a peculiar choice to mold one of the mock posters around a legitimate television show while the other three are entirely fictional. To each their own, right?

Once upon a time, we spoke with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, who admitted the Human Rocket is one of the characters with “more immediate potential” at the production house.

“If we have a big board with a bunch of characters that have more immediate potential, Nova is on that board,” the producer said. “Because of the connection to the Guardians universe, because there are more than one examples to pull from in the comics that are interesting. And you’re absolutely right, he was in the earliest drafts of the Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters. Captain Marvel is available wherever movies are sold.