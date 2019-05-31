Spider-Man: Far From Home to Open Early in China

Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to a close this summer with the release of Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film doesn’t hit theaters until July 2nd here in the states, but like many other MCU movies before it, Far From Home will be arriving a little earlier in some markets. In fact, China is getting the new Spider-Man adventure about four days before it debuts in domestic theaters.

Deadline reported on Friday that Spider-Man: Far From Home has been confirmed for a June 28th release date in China, allowing it to open on a usual Friday. Sony is taking an odd approach to the domestic release of the film, rolling it out on a Tuesday with preview night screenings taking place on a Monday.

This is a major change to Sony’s release strategy of Spider-Man movies in China, at least compared to 2017’s Homecoming. Because of the unofficial Chinese blackout in July, the film didn’t release in the Middle Kingdom until almost two months after it was made available in the United States. That didn’t end up hurting its performance very much though, as Homecoming made $116 million in China, becoming Sony’s biggest release in the country at the time.

To this point, every Spider-Man movie since 2002 has been granted a release in China, and the country was the biggest international market for both Amazing Spider-Man films.

It’s likely that Far From Home will be a major hit in China, and it’s also looking to be an enormous venture here in the U.S. Early tracking suggests that the new Spider-Man flick could deliver an opening weekend haul of around $120 million. That seems small compared to the release of Avengers: Endgame, but it’s worth remembering that the Marvel team-up film earlier this year was an anomaly. $120 million is still a major success for any film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and features the return of Tom Holland in the titular role. Holland is joined by Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.