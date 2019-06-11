Spider-Man: Far From Home Reveals Peter Made New Suit

When it arrives in theaters in July, Spider-Man: Far From Home will see Peter Parker (Tom Holland) head to Europe on what is likely the young hero’s first big adventure since being restored when the Avengers undid the Snap in Avengers: Endgame — as well as the death of his mentor and surrogate father figure Tony Stark’s. It all makes for pretty big life changes and those call for new suits, and now we know that when it comes to Spidey’s “upgraded suit” in Far From Home it’s a suit that Peter made for himself.

The official Spider-Man: Far From Home Twitter account recently shared a short clip giving fans another look at the webslingers suit selections, revealing that this upgraded suit option with its web wings and glide stabilizer is a Peter Parker creation. Check out the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Parker original. #SpiderManFarFromHome 🕷️ — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 8, 2019

Peter taking on the creation of some of his own suits certainly shows a bit of progression with the character who has had a lot to get used to after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The last suit that fans saw Spider-Man wearing is one that Tony had made for him. Now that Tony’s gone, Peter coming up with his own upgraded suit shows the young hero taking a more active role in his work, stepping up in the absence of his mentor.

Of course, the Upgraded Suit isn’t the only suit that Spidey will wear in Far From Home. A recent TV spot for Far From Home saw the hero wearing an all-black suit — one that he notes is a little bit tight in certain places. The suit pays homage to an array of different Marvel-related looks, but the creative team on the film also made sure to practical, if not awkward, features

“It’s inspired by a bunch of different looks in the comics,” executive producer Eric Carroll said in a recent interview. “We have Noir, Big Time — but of course, when Ryan [Meinerding, concept artist and Marvel Studios head of visual development] was designing this, he has all the past S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in mind, so it’s very reminiscent of what Black Widow or Hawkeye wear. And it’s got all these little details, which Ryan’s amazing at.”

“We thought [the Stealth Suit] was so cool, but [director] Jon Watts really wanted to find a way to make it less cool,” Carroll said. “So he gave them these cheesy flip-up goggles, like those ’80s glasses. [Tom] has to operate them manually, there’s no cool mechanism. …And we’re like, ‘No, that’s the point… dumber! It’s got to look really dumb, when he has to flip that up.’ So, at the eleventh hour, he’s looking down all these imposing characters — Nick Fury and so on — and then [Peter] has to flip this up and talk to him.”

Are you excited that Spider-Man: Far From Home features a suit created by Peter himself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.