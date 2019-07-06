Spider-Man Cosplayers Recreate Classic Meme at Far From Home Screening

Spider-Man fans went all out when Spider-Man: Far From Home opened in theaters on Tuesday. Several fans attended a screening in different Spider-Man costumes. They seized the opportunity to take a photograph recreating a version of the “Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man” meme. You can see a video of the group in action above and the final photo below.

The “Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man” meme is based on an image from the episode “Double Identity” of the 1967 Spider-Man animated television series. The episode involved a villain impersonating the web-slinger. The image is one of several from the show that has been taken out of context and used online for all kinds of purposes.

The meme was referenced in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse post-credits scene. Spider-Man 2099 ended up in a pointing match with the 1967 animated Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opened in theaters on Tuesday and is blowing past expectations at the box office. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave the film a 5-star review. He writes:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on. It includes two of the best post-credits scenes attached to any Marvel movie to date, loaded with expansive and thrilling twists, any details of which would be massive spoilers.

It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever. Top to bottom, it is a complete moviegoing experience. It is thrilling, it is fun, it is unpredictable, and it is full of heart. Spider-Man: Far From Home is a by far a home run.”

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. Peter heads to Europe on a class trip with Ned (Jacob Batalon), MJ (Zendaya), and the rest their class. The trip becomes less of a vacation and more of a work trip when Spidey is called in by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and investigate mysterious elemental creatures popping up across the continent.

What do you think of this recreation of the popular Spider-Man meme? What did you think of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let us know in the comments. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.