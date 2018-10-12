First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Poster Debuts

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is getting ready for a worldwide web-slinging adventure next year, and now we have our first look at a poster for Marvel Studios‘ new movie.

The first official look at Spider-Man: Far From Home came courtesy of Brand Licensing Europe, a licensing expo where Sony Pictures is hyping up its 2019 releases. Check out the poster below:

Now, if you were expecting something revealing, we’re sorry because it looks like this poster was quickly put together for the purposes of this expo using leftover assets from Spider-Man: Homecoming. That pose Spidey is in looks very similar to how he looks in multiple marketing and promotional assets for the previous film.

But still, it does show us that Sony is starting to get serious about their next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to mention their upcoming relaunch of Men In Black. That franchise is getting some Marvel star power, with the Thor: Ragnarok duo of Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth.

It’s rumored that Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to wrap up principal photography soon, with the final scenes being filmed in New York City over the coming weeks. That could mean Sony will start whipping up some final promo images, especially with the film set to release in the summer of 2019.

The movie will set the stage for the future of the MCU after the events of Avengers 4, which is sure to have major ramifications for the franchise.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige previously said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie,” he continued. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”