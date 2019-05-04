Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland Get Silly to Kick Off Spider-Man: Far From Home Press Tour

View this post on Instagram Quick video I edited together for @tomholland2013 #spidermanfarfromhome A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on May 4, 2019 at 2:31pm PDT

The press tour for Spider-Man: Far From Home is officially underway and the film’s two leads look to be having the time of their lives. Jake Gyllenhaal — who will be playing apparent frenemy Mysterio in the film — edited together a video dedicated to costar Tom Holland from clips of the two messing around on the press tour so far.

The movie is looking to apparently change up the origins of the iconic Spider-Man character by initially making him an ally of both Peter Parker) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). In a previous interview with EW, Far From Home director Jon Watts compared Gyllenhalls’ character to a “cool uncle.”

“Fury also connects Peter with a new ally: Quentin Beck, a.k.a. Mysterio, a powerful magician played by Jake Gyllenhaal,” Watts explains. “If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle.”

Though the exact plot for Far From Home is still shrouded in a bit of mystery, Gyllenhaal has revealed that he’ll be helping Parker and Fury take down these elemental creatures — like Hydro-Man and Molten Man — that are wreaking havoc across the world.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal previously said. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

