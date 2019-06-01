Spider-Man: Far From Home Producer Teases Another Secret Villain in the Movie

Fans will see Spider-Man villains like Hydro-Man and Molten Man given MCU spins in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and we’ve even seen them show up in toy sets in promotion of the film ahead of its release. Marvel fans have also spotted an elemental in the trailer that seems to be made of dirt and sand, and while we haven’t seen any merchandise naming the elemental, it does bear some resemblance to a certain Sandman from the comics. Far From Home executive producer Eric Carroll wasn’t ready to give away the elemental’s identity, and also teased another unseen elemental (via ComicBookMovie).

“We went digging and found characters,” Carroll told Total Film Magazine. “I’m not going to say exactly which ones yet because we want to leave some dots for fans to connect.”

Who that unseen elemental is remains to be seen, and while we assume it is Sandman in the trailer, it could always be someone like Quicksand if they wanted to leave Sandman for another movie. Perhaps we’ll see a combination of elementals, resulting in a Mud-Thing combination of sand and water.

As for why the villains were given elemental makeovers, Carroll broke that down as well.

“The real nerdy inside joke here is that they’re based on B-level Spider-Man baddies,” Carroll said. “There is actually a villain in the comics called Hydro-Man, who’s a guy made out of water but wears a t-shirt and has a haircut…” Carrol said they wanted to make them “kind of scary and threatening…for all the comic fans keeping score, it’ll be fun to see Hydro-Man brought to the big screen in a way we think is pretty cool.”

Another character they could pull off the elemental take with is Electro, but that’s a big-time Spider-Man villain, and fans might be a little bummed if a major baddie like that is relegated to being a faceless elemental.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd