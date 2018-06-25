Tom Holland Says ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Is Its Actual Title

Yes, Tom Holland is at it again, and Marvel Studios is either loving or hating the actor for his most recent shenanigans. The actor has become notorious for his loose tongue, and it may have gotten the best of him today. After all, Holland seemingly leaked the title of Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s sequel, and the actor just told fans it is the real deal.

So, unless Holland is the master troll, audiences have every reason to believe the new movie will be called Spider-Man: Far From Home.

For those unaware, Holland made the startling reveal when he took to Instagram. The actor told fans he was sorry there’s been so few updates about the Spider-Man sequel, but he did just get the script. Holland went so far as to flash the digital script to the camera, and it was there fans got a peek at the title.

Not long after the apparent slip went live, Holland hit the stage at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington. The star did a live Q&A panel with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, and it was there host Kevin Smith brought up the incident.

When asked about the live video, Holland played coy, but his smile seems to show he isn’t in too much danger from Marvel Studios. The whole shtick may have well been an elaborate move orchestrated on the company’s behalf, so there was no harm in Holland confirming the title was legit.

“I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie,” the actor said.

When Smith asked whether the film was really going to be called that, Holland said it was true. “It’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

So far, there are few details floating around about the sequel, but fans know enough to be excited. Not long ago, reports went live suggesting that Mysterio is being eyed as the film’s baddie, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the movie will be a rather global venture.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

What do you think about the title of the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to open in theaters July 5, 2019.