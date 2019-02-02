Star Wars May Have Created a Big Marvel Cinematic Universe Paradox

The various TV and movie projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe tend to walk a fine line between fantasy and real-world events. References to real-life figures, trends, or pop-culture milestones always carries the potential danger of fixing an MCU project to a time and place that doesn’t quite sync with other projects in the universe. However, in the case of Marvel and Sony’s rebooted Spider-Man movie franchise, there’s one reference that now has fans buzzing about a potential major paradox now exists in the MCU.

Specifically, if Star Wars exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what will Peter Parker think when he meets Mace Windu? To be clear, it seems pretty obvious that the person who posted this on Reddit was doing so in jest, and that’s how a lot of fans have taken it.

However, like anything about the MCU posted on the Internet, this little Star Wars “plot hole” or “paradox” has nonetheless inspired some serious debate about the merits of the observation. Some fans argue that it is an oversight to have Peter Parker and Ned be so obsessed with Star Wars when clearly they will soon be interacting with one of the main stars of the prequels.

On the other hand, the only thing that Spider-Man: Homecoming confirms is that Star Wars as a franchise and the Death Star exist in the MCU. As some fans point out, there’s no evidence that the MCU Star Wars has the exact same storyline and cast that exists in the real world. To the point: Samuel L. Jackson is Nick Fury in this universe, and there’s zero evidence that an actor named Samuel L. Jackson exists in the MCU.

If nothing else, it would be great if director Jon Watts leans into this so-called plot hole, and includes a winking bit of dialogue about it in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Something like Tom Holland’s Peter Parker meeting Nick Fury and asking Sam Jackson something like, “Haven’t I seen you in a movie?”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

