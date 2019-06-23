Spider-Man: Far From Home: Michael Giacchino’s Score Has Started Surfacing Online

Just over a week from release, the first track from Michael Giacchino‘s Spider-Man: Far From Home score has surfaced online, giving Marvel fans their first listen at the soundtrack for the upcoming blockbuster. Shared to Giacchino’s YouTube channel earlier this weekend, “Far From Home Suite Home” is an eight-and-a-half minute track of various snippets of the film’s entire score.

Then, shortly after the package suite was uploaded, the same channel also uploaded a second piece of the store, aptly titled “Bridge and Love’s Burning,” seemingly hinting at a budding relationship between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and MJ (Zendaya). That track can be listened to below.

After scoring Spider-Man: Homecoming and Doctor Strange, Giacchino returns to the MCU for the third on the Far From Home score.

The full soundtrack will be made available this Friday, June 28th wherever music is sold. The full score tracklist can be found below.

Far From Home Suite Home (8:27) It’s Perfect (0:30) World’s Worst Water Feature (7:30) Multiple Realities (3:32) Brad to the Drone (3:32) Change of Plans (2:28) Night Monkey Knows How to Do It (0:19) Mr. One Hundred and One (3:20) Prague Rocked (3:43) Who’s Behind Those Foster Grants (2:57) Power to the People (3:33) Personal Hijinks (3:53) Praguenosis: BAD (1:08) A Lot of ‘Splaining to Do (2:14) The Magical Mysterio Tour (3:21) Taking the Gullible Express/ Spidey Sensitive (5:07) Gloom and Doom (4:16) High and Flighty (2:20) An Internal Battle (1:50) Happy Landings (2:58) Tower of Cower (5:12) Bridging the Trap (1:58) Bridge and Love’s Burning (2:50) Swinging Set (1:47) And Now This… (0:58)

Along with Giacchino returning to score, director Jon Watts is also returning to the director’s chair. Far From Home features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Maria Tomei, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Jon Favreau reprising their MCU roles. Jake Gyllenhaal, Remy Hii, and JB Smoove are all new additions to both the movie and the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The full synopsis for the latest Spider-Man flick can be found below.

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is heading back to theaters with seven minutes of extra content this coming weekend while Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold