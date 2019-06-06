New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spots Reveal Tight Costume

As a new batch of footage from Spider-Man: Far From Home proves, even everyone’s favorite neighborhood wall-crawler isn’t immune from the occasional wardrobe malfunction. Several new TV spots from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film have made their way online, one of which sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) not being very happy with the way his costume fits.

While the suit does have some pretty awesome qualities – and pays homage to an array of different Marvel-related looks – the film’s creative team did make a point to include some awkward features.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s inspired by a bunch of different looks in the comics,” executive producer Eric Carroll said in a recent interview. “We have Noir, Big Time — but of course, when Ryan [Meinerding, concept artist and Marvel Studios head of visual development] was designing this, he has all the past S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in mind, so it’s very reminiscent of what Black Widow or Hawkeye wear. And it’s got all these little details, which Ryan’s amazing at.”

“We thought [the Stealth Suit] was so cool, but [director] Jon Watts really wanted to find a way to make it less cool,” Carroll said. “So he gave them these cheesy flip-up goggles, like those ’80s glasses. [Tom] has to operate them manually, there’s no cool mechanism. …And we’re like, ‘No, that’s the point… dumber! It’s got to look really dumb, when he has to flip that up.’ So, at the eleventh hour, he’s looking down all these imposing characters — Nick Fury and so on — and then [Peter] has to flip this up and talk to him.”

Far From Home will see Peter donning this new suit while on a study abroad trip for the summer, after he gets sucked into SHIELD’s fight against the mysterious Elementals. In the process, Peter will be working alongside Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) — and coming to terms with his status as a hero in the process.

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

What do you think of the latest look at Spider-Man: Far From Home? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.