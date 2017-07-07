‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Begins Filming in Two Weeks

Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home swings in front of cameras in two weeks and Jake Gyllenhaal — attached to star as villain Mysterio — is not yet officially confirmed for the role, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com.

"It's always one film at a time. It's one film at a time," Feige told us during a Sunday press conference for Marvel Studios' soon-to-release Ant-Man and the Wasp.

"Between Captain Marvel finishing in two weeks, Spider-Man starting in two weeks, Avengers 4 post getting underway right now, releasing [Ant-Man and the Wasp] ... that's keeping us busy over the next year," Feige said.

Last month, it was learned Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler star Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to join the then-untitled Spider-Man sequel as one of Spidey's most recurring comic book foes, Mysterio, a master of illusions who menaces the wall-crawler with trippy and deceptive special effects.

Feige told us Gyllenhaal's casting is not yet official, but should the deal be closed, Gyllenhaal would join the cast alongside returning Homecoming stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Zendaya (Michelle), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes / the Vulture), who will reportedly return in a role of unknown size.

Spider-Man: Far From Home starts just minutes after the still-unnamed Avengers 4, which will detail the back half of the Avengers' conflict with Thanos (Josh Brolin), who in Avengers: Infinity War snuffed out half of all life in the universe.

The globe-trotting Spidey sequel will film all over the world, Feige said in April, confirming the early July start date.

"We film in London. We shot [the] first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there's another reason we're shooting in London," Feige said, saying the webhead will "of course" spend some time in New York before his journey takes the 17-year-old superhero to "other parts of the globe."

Plot details are still under wraps, but audition videos have hinted at the inclusion of Gwen Stacy, Peter Parker's famously doomed lover from classic Spider-Man comics, who in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be a foreign exchange student attending Peter's Queens high school or a girl Peter encounters on his adventure overseas.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 5, 2019.