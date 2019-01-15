‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’: New Look at Stealth Suit

Sony Pictures today released the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer includes a new shot of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man’s stealth suit.

The suit is all black, allowing Spider-Man to sneak through the shadows.

In the comics, Peter Parker developed a stealth suit himself. That suit looked different than the one in Far From Home, sporting a glowing red spider symbol. Rather than blending into shadows, the suit’s light-bending capabilities rendered Spidey invisible.

The stealth suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home more resembles Spider-Man Noir’s costume. Spider-Man Noir is one the Spider-Mans from across the multiverse featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Since Peter is in Europe and Nick Fury recruits him, it’s possible SHIELD provides Spider-Man with the suit.

Here’s the synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.