Spider-Man: Far From Home Set “Almost Immediately” After Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame spoilers up ahead! As expected, Spider-Man: Far From Home will take place “almost immediately” after the events of Avengers: Endgame. To help promote the newly released trailer, Far From Home director Jon Watts talked to Fandango about the timeline and although it’s not explicit in the film’s story, the Spider-Man sequel takes place pretty much right after Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was laid to rest.

“We don’t say specifically how far after, but the idea is that it’s almost immediately after the events of Endgame,” Watts admits. “So we get to see the neighborhood from the first movie dealing with the implications of all of the crazy fallout of Endgame. And, you know, in classic New York style, everyone is just moving on and getting on with their daily lives. Ya know, half the people that disappeared are now back, so let’s move on.”

The latest Spider-Man trailer shocked fans by not only revealing Stark’s death to the masses in the first official marketing after Endgame, but it also introduced the concept of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a line by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) is from another universe. Apparently, the classic Spider-Man enemy-turned-ally was able to move between universes due to a rip in the spacetime continuum because of “The Snap” in Avengers: Infinity War.

Far From Home is also the first event that will dive into a post-resurrection world, allowing fans to see how the world reacts to being revived from The Decimation five years in the future.

Avengers: Endgame is now showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

