Spider-Man: Far From Home Scores 25.2M Thursday

Spider-Man: Far From Home continues to spin a web around the box office. Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man sequel earned $25.2 million domestic on July 4th, marking the second-highest box office take for the Independence Day holiday, behind Michael Bay’s Transformers in 2007.

As of Friday, Spider-Man: Far From Home has earned $310 million globally, with a whopping $218.5M internationally. In addition to this impressive Independence Day haul, Far From Home has bested Sony’s 2012 Spider-Man reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man‘s record-breaking Tuesday opening, as well as the film’s $23.3M July 4th box office. Far From Home is also showing up Avengers: Endgame, beating out its Marvel Cinematic Universe predecessor with a $25.3M Wednesday haul.

Current projections reported by Variety project Spider-Man: Far From Home to take in about $60M in Friday to Sunday weekend window, adding to the $91M its earned in its first three days of release. That would but the holiday and weekend domestic total at around $150M, which is well above the original $125 studio forecasts.

It’s not hard to see why Spider-Man: Far From Home is performing well above expectation: there was some tepid response from fans early on, especially when all thoughts were on Avengers: Endgame. However, the questions left by Endgame increased intrigue in Far From Home, while waves of glowing reviews and fan reactions boosted the hype just before release. Finally, the shocking reveals of the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scenes got MCU fans feeling like this installment was definitely not one to miss.

Here’s what our own Brandon Davis had to say in his Spider-Man: Far From Home review:

“While the film stands very much on its own, Far From Home does tremendous, exciting things to open unexpected doors and to expand the MCU as a whole. It’s almost as if Marvel Studios is showing off, following up Endgame with moments that immediately hook an audience for more both with a single character and their expansive world. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t stop blowing minds until the lights in the theater come on… It doesn’t seem like we’re swinging to any crazy conclusions in calling Spider-Man: Far From Home the best Spider-Man movie ever.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.