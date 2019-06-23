Spider-Man: Far From Home Stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal Agree on Their Favorite MCU Movie

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal have named their favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

“I like Thor: Ragnarok,” Holland answered when asked by Independent to name his favorite aside from either Spider-Man movie. Added Gyllenhaal, “I was just about to say that.”

The Taika Waititi-directed Ragnarok, the third entry in Thor star Chris Hemsworth’s solo franchise, is credited with rejuvenating Hemsworth’s interest in the Asgardian Avenger by taking a less-serious tone under Waitit’s influence.

“By the time I got to Thor: Ragnarok, I spoke to Taika Waititi, the director on the film, and I’m like, ‘I’m just, I’m so sick of myself.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m sick of you too,’” Hemsworth said on BUILD Series.

“And I think the character is so much more and I said, ‘Let’s dismantle this thing, let’s destroy it, throw out everything and be totally comfortable with making a fool of ourselves.’”

That same sense of fun carries over into Spider-Man: Far From Home, which sees Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) interrupt Peter Parker’s (Holland) overseas class field trip when elemental monsters begin to threaten Europe.

Though franchise newcomer Gyllenhaal admittedly knew little about the Marvel world before joining as fish bowl helmet-wearing Mysterio, he couldn’t pass up the role when approached by Marvel chief Kevin Feige.

“It’s great. He’s a great character,” Gyllenhaal told the Los Angeles Times of his Quentin Beck, who claims to be a superhero from another Earth ravaged by dimension-hopping creatures.

“It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been — for many years since I’ve been coming here — character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.