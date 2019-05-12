Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland Wants You to See Jake Gyllenhaal’s Broadway Play

Spider-Man: Far From Home is hitting theaters this summer, and the film’s cast is already supporting each other’s other projects. Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is making his love for one of his co-stars very clear. Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest big name to join the franchise, appearing as Mysterio in the upcoming Far From Home. The actor is also starring in Sea Wall / A Life on Broadway, and Holland cannot wait to see it.

“It’s been an absolute honour getting to know and work with this guy. I can’t wait to see this show. Get tickets before it sells out and maybe I’ll see you there,” Holland wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new play opens in New York on July 26th, and will run for 9 weeks. You can learn more about the show by following their Instagram here, or check out the website here.

Many fans commented on Holland’s post, loving his support of Gyllenhaal.

“Jake’s number one stan account,” @cuppateatom joked.

“SUCH A supportive FRIEND!!,” @tomxxhollannd wrote.

“The support, the love, the friendship! GYLLENHOLLAND LIVES ON FOREVER,” @tomhollandhi added.

While Gyllenhaal’s character is typically a villain in the Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: Far From Home is having Mysterio serve as an ally of both Peter and SHIELD. There’s always a chance he could turn on his new friends, but the folks involved are currently sticking to the story that he’s a good guy.

“If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” director Jon Watts said in a recent interview.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” Gyllenhaal teased in a previous interview. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!