Tom Holland Predicted His Own Spider-Man Casting Six Years Ago

For an ever-growing number of Marvel fans, Tom Holland has become the quintessential version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. While it’s no secret that the actor has been a diehard fan of the character, the seeds of him playing the role have been in place for a surprising amount of time. An interview with Holland from 2013 has resurfaced online, in which he’s asked which superhero he’d like to play.

“Maybe Spider-Man, in like ten years time, maybe,” Holland says, before joking that he would star in “the reboot of the reboot” of the franchise.

Ultimately, Holland wasn’t cast as Marvel’s web-slinger until 2015, but this video does illustrate how long he’s been interested in taking on the role. All these years and a surprising number of onscreen appearances later, Holland is happy about his ongoing run as the character.

“Feels pretty good, man. Feels pretty good,” Holland explained to ComicBook.com. “It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play a character that you love so much, time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of do you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down, because it’s really fun. Yes, so it’s been a real privilege and been so much fun, maybe even more fun this time round than the last one, and it’s been great.”

Holland will next reprise his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which he comes to terms with being a hero while working alongside Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

“I have this memory of being a kid and wanting so desperately to be treated like an adult,” director Jon Watts previously said of Peter’s arc in the film. “And then there’s one day, suddenly, where everyone does treat you like an adult and you start to think, ‘Oh, I liked it better when I was being treated like a kid. Could I go back?’ But by the time that happened, you’re never allowed to go back.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame continues its box office run ahead of a re-release this weekend while Captain Marvel is now available where movies are sold.