New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spot Reveals What Peter Parker Sees in Tony Stark’s Glasses

Heads up, slight spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Far From Home! Proceed with caution if you want to go into the film entirely unspoiled. When the initial Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer dropped, fans were quick to notice Peter Parker (Tom Holland) had apparently been wearing the glasses Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was wearing in Avengers: Infinity during the Black Order’s invasion of New York. Now, a brand-new Far From Home television spot not only reveals what Parker sees but also how he managed to get a hold of the glasses.

As expected, the glasses include an intricate AI system that essentially grants him the same access Stark had with his cutting-edge technology — which seems to include some kind of interplanetary defense system, which Parker accidentally launches a missile strike from. We also find out that Parker was left the glasses from Stark, something presumably in the latter’s will after his untimely death in Avengers: Endgame.

Either way, the glasses appear to be the butt of many jokes in the film, as Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck/Mysterio makes sure to poke fun at them at the tail end of the 30-second spot, which can be seen in its entirety above. It should be noted that entirely absent from the television spot is any direct mention of Stark or even a cameo from the late Avenger, seemingly debunking the theory that Tony Stark would have implemented himself as an AI, not unlike what he did in a post-Civil War II story arc in the Marvel Comics world.

In addition to Holland and Gyllenhaal, Far From Home also features Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Samuel L. Jackson, and Cobie Smulders as they reprise their roles from elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gyllenhaal isn’t the only new addition to the cast as both JB Smoove and Remy Hii have been added to the sprawling cast. Jon Watts returns to direct his second Spider-Man movies on a script from Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers

Do you think Mysterio is actually from a separate Earth? What other multiverse tales would you like to see the MCU tell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns with additional showings this weekend with additional never-before-seen content. Captain Marvel is now available wherever movies are sold.