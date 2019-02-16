‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Toys Revealed

While fans are still eager to learn more about Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are already gearing up for their summer release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Toy company Hasbro just revealed new products tying to the film’s release, offering Spidey fans a chance to get in on the action with some web blasters and a brand new action figure.

First up is the Web Gear Spider-Man figure, which will be available for $29.99 later this spring. Check out the product description below:

“An exciting SPIDER-MAN feature figure from SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME! Imagine swinging into web-slinging adventures like PETER PARKER when he suits up as the amazing, wall-crawling hero, SPIDER-MAN.”

The next product on the docket is the Web Burst Blaster, available for $19.99.

“Imagine swinging into the newest SPIDER-MAN adventure with the SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME SPIDER-MAN WEB BURST BLASTER. Kids can play out the action of SPIDER-MAN facing down villains and criminals. Kids can load the included web fluid canister into the blaster, to imagine blasting enemies with bursts of web fluid, or use the refillable water cartridge to blast water! Includes blaster and web fluid.”

Up next is the Web Cyclone Blaster, a more advanced version of the Web Burst Blaster that offers a few different varieties of play. This item will retail for $29.99.

“With the all-new SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME WEB CYCLONE BLASTER, kids are ready to swirl webs like SPIDER-MAN! Load the included can of web fluid or switch to water mode and soak your opposition with the included water canister! With the SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME WEB CYCLONE BLASTER, kids can imagine catching criminals in their web with 3 different modes of web fluid play, plus water blasting! Includes gauntlet, water canister, and a can of web fluid.”

These products will be available in stores in just a few months.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5th.