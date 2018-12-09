‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reportedly Delayed

Spider-Man fans are going to feel a bit of disappointment today. The planned Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer debut has reportedly been delayed.

Earlier this week, reports broke that Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios would debut the first Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer on Saturday at the 2018 Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil.

Industry insider Daniel R now reports that those plans have been scrapped and that Far From Home trailer will release at a later date, possibly later this month.

So yeah trailer got delayed. As for tge date I’m now hearing Dec. 18 but I want to be sure. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 8, 2018

“So yeah trailer got delayed,” he tweeted. “As for the date, I’m now hearing Dec. 18 but I want to be sure.”

In a later tweet, Daniel R said that the new release date is “TBD.” ComicBook.com has reached out to Sony Pictures for comment and is awaiting a response.

Production on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel has wrapped and fan anticipation for the film is at a high. Filming on Spider-Man: Far From Home began in the United Kingdom in July. Production moved to Venice in September. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously confirmed that Spider-Man will be doing some traveling in the film.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said in a recent interview. “We film in London. We shot the first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige also stated that Spider-Man’s globetrotting isn’t the only reason the title was chosen.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively.

Jake Gyllenhaal was reportedly cast as the illusionist villain Quentin Beck, also known as Mysterio. The actor seemingly confirmed the casting with a post on Instagram.

If the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is delayed, fans will just have to keep watching the Avengers: Endgame trailer on repeat.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019.