‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Run Time Revealed

This week is shaping up to be huge for Marvel fans as we finally got another look at the first trailer for Captain Marvel with rumored reveals of Avengers 4 and a potential video game project on the way over the coming days. But Sony will also reveal the first look at Spider-Man: Far From Home, likely to come at CCXP in Brazil this weekend.

Now Trailer Track has found certification from Consumer Protection BC, a Canadian rating entity, which reveals the first trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man movie will clock in at 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

For a first look at a movie still eight months away, that’s a longer trailer than fans might have expected. Hopefully it will provide our first look at Jake Gyllenhaal‘s Mysterio, who will go up against Tom Holland‘s Spidey as the main villain in the new film.

Gyllenhaal himself has hopped on the hype train, signing up for Instagram for the first time in order to tease his role as the villainous Master of Illusions.

Marvel fans have questioned the significance of the title Spider-Man: Far From Home and what it means for the franchise moving forward, which producer Kevin Feige addressed in a discussion with ComicBook.com.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Feige also teased how the upcoming movie will be a change of pace for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after what will be a dramatic entry with Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie,” Feige said. “The fallout of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.