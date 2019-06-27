Peter Parker Loves Led Zeppelin in New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spots

Since Spider-Man’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War, the franchise has heavily leaned into the notion that Peter Parker is just a teenager, both allowing him to be obsessed with certain facets of pop culture and being completely oblivious of others. His ignorance to certain corners of the cultural zeitgeist has created some of the series’ most hilarious moments, a trend which will seemingly continue in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. New TV spots for the upcoming film depict Spider-Man professing his love for Led Zeppelin, though Happy Hogan’s reaction to that confession seemingly confirms whatever they are listening to isn’t the iconic rock band.

In the new film, “Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

In Civil War, Spider-Man referenced Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and in Avengers: Infinity War, he referenced Alien, adding the caveat that both were “really old movies,” causing his older teammates to groan. While Parker is quick to reference these cinematic touchstones, actor Tom Holland has previously revealed that he’s not a big Star Wars fan.

“People hate it when I say this, but I’m just really not a Star Wars fan” Holland explained to Uproxx.

In that same interview, the actor revealed that Far From Home originally included another Star Wars reference, but the scene was ultimately cut.

“There was a scene that was cut from the film where Peter Parker went and sold all his toys to get the money in order to buy MJ a present,” Holland admitted. “And one of the toys, it was Kevin Feige, he said, ‘I need this toy to be in there.’ I forget what it’s called, but it’s a really niche Star Wars character and then I end up not selling that toy.”

The toy in question was revealed to be a Lobot figure.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). Joining the returning Spider-Man cast, the film adds star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and sees appearances from Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame will see a re-release in theaters this weekend with additional footage.

