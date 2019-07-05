Spider-Man: Far From Home – Uncle Ben Might Appear in the MCU After All

When Spider-Man was rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016, just a couple of years after the disastrous Amazing Spider-Man 2, many fans wondered why the world needed yet another version of Peter Parker’s story. Since it had been done twice in the span of a decade, Sony and Marvel Studios were very adamant about not retelling Spider-Man’s origin story in Captain America: Civil War or Spider-Man: Homecoming, in order to show off a different version of the character. That means that Tom Holland‘s iteration of the character has never had an Uncle Ben on-screen. However, after a comment from Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts, that might not be the case in the future.

Thanks to Far From Home, we know that Uncle Ben did exist within the MCU. That’s not a spoiler or anything, as the moment that confirms his inclusion arrived in the film’s trailer. The suitcase Peter takes on his trip to Europe has the initials B.F.P. engraved on it, as it belonged to his late uncle.

Even though everyone knows the story of Uncle Ben by now, fans would still love to see what this version of the character was like when he was alive. During an interview with ScreenCrush, Watts didn’t rule out the possibility of an appearance in the future.

“Yes, Uncle Ben did exist in the MCU,” Watts confirmed. “Yeah. I mean, we don’t know…. We never specifically say anything about him. So whether or not he’s around or not.”

That’s a pretty strange answer, and it not only implies that Uncle Ben could show up at some point in the future, but that he might actually be alive after all?

“Yeah. Everything’s on the table, is how I like to say it,” Watts added.

It would be odd for Ben to be alive in the MCU, considering his death is the main driving force behind Peter’s becoming a hero. Then again, this franchise has been one for massive plot twists involving dead relatives, so it’s good not to count anything out.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing in theaters.