Spider-Man Fan Creates Life-Sized Tribute to Kraven’s Last Hunt

Spider-Man’s rogues gallery has gotten into the spotlight as of late, thanks to characters like Mysterio and the Elementals making their live-action debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home. While it’s unclear exactly where Spidey’s live-action franchise is going to go next, one talented fan has created a tribute to one of the wall-crawler’s most iconic comic stories. Richard Rielly recently debuted a life-size sculpture, which recreates the iconic cover of a black-suited Spider-Man rising up from his grave from “Kraven’s Last Hunt”.

Holy farts- this guy, Richard Rielly, just did a life sized sculpt of Kraven’s Last Hunt! pic.twitter.com/fylCVIErv2 — Brent Schoonover (@brentschoonover) July 8, 2019

As Marvel fans will remember, “Kraven’s Last Hunt” saw the titular bounty hunter killing and impersonating Spider-Man, something that had surprising ripple effects to those in Peter Parker’s orbit. The 1987 storyline has become a favorite amongst Marvel fans, with many clamoring to see it adapted in some form or fashion.

It’s unclear if and when that would happen, whether within Spider-Man’s antics in the MCU or in the fledgling Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. With a Kraven the Hunter solo movie currently in the works at Sony, the latter might not be completely out of the cards.

“I’m just starting it. It’s an interesting world. A great character,” screenwriter Richard Wenk said in an interview last year. “It’s going to adhere very closely to the lore of Kraven the Hunter. And he is going to come face to face with Spider-Man. I’m just beginning it, beginning the process, and because it’s a big IP, Marvel world, there’s lots of hurdles to overcome before you can start writing, to crack the right story and to get the right tone. It’s a new world for me. But what’s nice about it is it’s a very grounded character, he doesn’t have a lot of crazy superpowers and things like that so he’s more grounded and that fits what I like to do. That’s as much as I know.”

“You have to look at everything just to soak it in,” Wenk added. “I think that what we’re all circling is ‘Kraven’s Last Hunt’ and whether this is the precursor to that movie or will include it. We’re talking about those things. And even the idea that maybe Kraven could be like Kill Bill where we’re basically writing two movies.”

