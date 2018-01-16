‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel Production Start Date Revealed

Fresh off a battle with Thanos, Peter Parker is swinging back into production on his standalone sequel in just a few short months!

The sequel to 2017’s ultra-successful Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to be the first Marvel Studios film to release after the Avengers: Infinity War saga concludes in 2019. With the finish line getting closer and closer, it’s about time for Jon Watts and his team to get back to work.

According to That Hashtag Show, sources close to the production have revealed that the next Spider-Man movie is going to begin filming on May 28.

This will give the joint Sony-Marvel production more than enough time to get wrapped up before its release next July. Jon Watts is directing the film, as he did the first, with stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon all set to return.

While most plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but we do know it will take place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Peter Parker will be attending his junior year of high school, and he will have to deal with life as a high school student after fighting off the galactic evil of Thanos alongside the rest of the Avengers.

There are also rumors that Peter could be spending some of the film abroad. Reports have stated that filming will take place in London in Germany, while others have speculated that Gwen Stacy will be a foreign exchange student.

The currently untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set to hit theaters on July 5, 2019.