‘Spider-Man’ Sequel Filming Start Date Revealed

Spider-Man: Homecoming fans patiently waiting for updates on the upcoming sequel to Peter Parker’s first solo Marvel Cinematic Universe entry now have a significant bit of information to get excited about. Thanks to a new report, we now have an idea of when shooting on the film begins.

According to Omega Underground, filming for the yet-untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set to begin in June in Atlanta with a wrap date sometime in the fall/winter of 2018 — likely between October and December. The film is likely to see the return of director John Watts as well as screen writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna and is presently slated for release on July 5, 2019.

While no details on the film have been released, the film is expected to be the first installment of the MCU’s Phase Four following the Avengers 4 film out in May 2019. With the recently released Avengers: Infinity War trailer showing the arrival of Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet and Avengers 4 said to be an end of the beginning of sorts for the MCU as we know it—possibly even with the deaths of some current characters—the Spider-Man sequel will likely somewhat deal with the Avengers 4 aftermath for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

This new shooting schedule information also lines up with other Sony Marvel projects. Venom, with Tom Hardy in the title role, is expected to finish shooting in February while Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Silver & Black is set to begin filming after that. Venom is expected in theaters October 5, 2018 with Silver & Black expected February 8, 2019.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is available now on Blu-ray and DVD.