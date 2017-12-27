‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Christmas Concept Art Released

Spider-Man: Homecoming may have taken place in the fall, but its newest piece of concept art has just the right bit of holiday flair.

Ryan Meinerding, who served as the head of visual development on Homecoming, recently shared a piece of concept art, which shows Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) perched near a tree adorned with twinkling lights. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there isn’t a Christmas-themed scene in Homecoming, this looks like a piece of concept art for one of the movie’s more delightful action sequences. Partway through the film, Peter is tasked with finding Shocker (Bokeem Woodbine), and ends up chasing him through various parts of a suburban neighborhood.

Even though Homecoming was first released months ago, it’s still been a topic of conversation amongst Marvel fans. The film’s sequel, which is set to begin filming next year, is already being speculated about quite a bit as well. Fans are eagerly waiting to discover how the film will be impacted by Avengers 4, and if fan-favorite Gwen Stacy will be confirmed to appear in the film.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.