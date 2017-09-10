Iron Studios Shows Off Spider-Man, Iron Man, & Vulture Homecoming Statues

Iron Studios is popular with fans for their Marvel, DC and Star Wars statues and dioramas, and the Brazilian studio will next tackle one of the biggest blockbusters of the year with a trio of Spider-Man: Homecoming 1/10 scale polystone statues.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming line includes Spider-Man (10.2 inches tall), the Vulture (8.6 inches tall x 26 inches wide), and Iron Man Mark XLVII (11.4 inches tall). The art scale 1/10 statues are hand painted with car paint and based on original 3D references from the movie. All three figures will release early 2018. Spidey and the iron Avenger are both set for an MSRP of $89.99 each, while Vulture is set for $159.99.

The statues are pretty amazing representations of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Vulture (Michael Keaton) as they appear in Marvel Studios‘ Spider-Man: Homecoming, which recently became the highest-grossing reboot ever. Fans will want to web up these Iron Studios collectibles as soon as possible, but like the Spider-Man and Iron Man Hot Toys figures, you won’t be able to get your hands on them until sometime in 2018.

2018 will also see Iron Studios release a line from Thor: Ragnarok, including a pair of truly impressive Thor and Hulk statues. Click through our gallery below to check out Iron Studios’ Spider-Man: Homecoming statues.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with a slew of retailer exclusives October 17.