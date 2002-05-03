‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Stars Endorse Transgender Spider-Man

Diversity continues to be a hot topic in geek culture, as more and more fans of comic book superheroes push to see more heroes of differing colors, genders, and sexualities. The Spider-Man franchise has invited a lot of debate on this topic, and it seems that discussion is continuing.

There's been some discussion online of whether there should be a transgender version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. While fans had their usual range of opinions, there was support for the idea from a more noteworthy source: the stars of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Actors Jacob Batalon and Laura Harrier played Peter Parker's best friend Ned and his love interest Liz, respectively, in Spider-Man: Homecoming; when they took to Tumblr for some "#answertime" with fans, they got a question stating: "What are your thoughts on trans boy Peter Parker?"

The actors responded with a definitive joint answer: "YAAAAAAAAAAAAASS."

The issue of gender and/or sexual identity has become more and more prominent in the last few years, with comic books introducing a gradually increasing number of gay or bisexual characters into the mythos (see: Batwoman, Iceman, Northstar, Green Lantern, Catwoman, etc.). That said, the "T" portion of LGBTQ is still pretty scarce in the comic book medium. Given how many alternate dimensional versions of major characters like Spider-Man, Batman, or Superman we've seen, making a few of them transgender doesn't seem like all that much of a stretch, really.

