Spider-Man: Homecoming Director Is Psyched For The Venom Movie

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters in just a few weeks, signifying a strong partnership between Marvel Studios and Sony. But much of the discussion around the film has centered on Sony’s Spider-Verse spinoffs, and whether or not they will connect to their MCU counterpart.

ComicBook recently uncovered that Sony’s spinoff films will, in fact, remain in their own separate universe. Nevertheless, those involved with Homecoming seem very supportive of the film – particularly director Jon Watts.

During a recent interview with ScreenRant, Watts expressed his excitement towards Sony’s upcoming Venom solo film, which will star Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, and be helmed by Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer.

“I mean, I’m excited to see all of [Sony’s spinoffs].” Watts revealed. “I know Ruben Fleischer, who’s doing Venom; we’ve known each other since [our] music video days. So like the idea of Tom Hardy being Venom is pretty cool, I’m really excited.”

Watts also expressed a positive attitude towards Sony’s other in-development Spider-Verse film, Silver & Black. While the lead roles of Silver Sable and Black Cat have yet to be cast, the film will be directed by Gina Prince-Blythewood.

“I don’t know as much about the other movie yet,” Watts explained, “but yeah I’m so immersed in just the Spider-Man universe that I can see the potential in all of those movies.”

You can find the official synopsis for Homecoming below, which has a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings.

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, with Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. It also includes Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Kenneth Choi, Michael Mando, Selenis Leyva, Isabella Amara, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., JJ Totah, and Hannibal Buress.

