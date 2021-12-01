Spider-Man: Homecoming Writer Jonathan Goldstein Explains Why Ned Discovered Peter’s Identity

Jonathan Goldstein, a writer on Spider-Man: Homecoming, revealed the reason behind Peter Parker’s best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), discovering the hero’s secret identity. Goldstein participated in ComicBook.com’s Quarantine Watch party for Spider-Man: Homecoming, where he shared tons of behind-the-scenes secrets of the Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures joint production. When a fan brought up how weird it was to see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker have a friend that knew he was Spider-Man, Goldstein offered an explanation of why the choice was made, citing major differences between Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

Casually Cosplaying wrote on Twitter, “Still a little odd to me for Peter to have a friend like Ned (comics-Ganke and Miles) that knows he’s Spidey. But, I’ve grown to really enjoy Ned and Peter’s dynamic!” Goldstein replied, “We had long conversations about this subject. Ultimately, we felt that one of the things that distinguishes Marvel from DC was the deemphasis on secret identities.”

https://twitter.com/JM_Goldstein/status/1465869616907837448

One of the main differences comics fans and creators bring up when comparing the Marvel and DC Universes is how they each address secret identities. While DC heroes are often compared to godly deities and above the common man, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given less attention to identities. For example, Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark infamously ends the first Iron Man movie by declaring himself to be the Armored Avenger. Other heroes such as Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Falcon, Black Panther, and more are also public figures. Spider-Man is one of the few heroes to hide behind a mask, though even his secret was spoiled by J. Jonah Jameson and Mysterio in a Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scene.

Jacob Batalon’s Ned physically looks more like Miles Morales’ best friend, Ganke Lee, than the Ned Leeds that goes on to don the villainous Hobgoblin persona. The MCU’s Ned has helped Peter navigate his superhero and personal lives, offering sage advice when Peter really needs it. Of course, fans will wonder with Ned’s presence, what that makes of Ganke when Miles is eventually introduced. He could still be adapted for the MCU, though he may look slightly different than his comics counterpart to differentiate him from Ned.

Other information revealed during ComicBook.com’s Spider-Man: Homecoming Watch Party includes plans for Uncle Ben and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May.

