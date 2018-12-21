‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ to Release an EP of Christmas Songs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting ready to spread even more holiday cheer.

According to a new post from Film Music Reporter, Sony Classical and Sony Pictures Animation is set to release A Very Spidey Christmas, a new EP of songs tied to Spider-Verse. While the film’s score and official soundtrack album have already been released, this EP will feature several Christmas songs that were featured in or inspired by the animated film.

Yes, that means your holiday playlist can finally include Chris Pine’s rendition of “Spidey Bells (A Hero’s Lament)”, which played during the film’s credits. In fact, Sony has already released that full song on YouTube, which you can check out in the link above.

The EP also features a rendition of Pine singing “Up on the House Top”, as well as Christmas covers from several of the film’s other stars. Shameik Moore, who stars in the film as Miles Morales, performs a rendition of “Joy to the World”, while Jake Johnson‘s older Peter Parker covers “Deck the Halls”, which you can already listen to here. The Lonely Island‘s Jorma Taccone, who voices Green Goblin, apparently also performs a spoken word version of “The Nightmare Before Christmas 1967”.

To an extent, this Christmas EP already highlights the unique, self-aware sensibility that Spider-Verse has charmed audiences with, with the film referencing the highest, lowest, and most hilarious moments in the history of the titular web-slinger.

“This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style.” producer Chris Miller explained to ComicBook.com. “Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.”

A Very Spidey Christmas will be released digitally on Friday, December 21st.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in theaters now.