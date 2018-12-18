‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Almost Included an Australian Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse brings together a whopping total of six different Spider-People for an inter-dimensional adventure, but there was almost one more added to the lineup during production. Rather than taking another fan-favorite iterations of Spider-Man, like Noir or Spider-Ham, this one would have been a character completely original to the film. He also would’ve been Australian.

During an interview with Cinemablend, co-director Rodney Rothman revealed a cancelled subplot that had to do with a Spider-Man from a land down under, and it would have come with a pretty tragic ending.

“We created an Australian Spider-Man,” Rothman said. “He showed up with the other Spiders, and he said he was 24 hours ahead, and then he glitched to death. So everyone was going to be like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be 24 hours.’ That was the official ticking clock.”

If you’ve seen the movie, you know Rothman is referring to the risks that all of the Spider characters not named Miles Morales faced when they were sent into his dimension. If someone stayed in the wrong dimension too long, they could die, and that’s exactly what would’ve happened to the Australian Spider-Man.

Ultimately, the idea didn’t actually make it into the movie because it was introduced way too late into production for a change that drastic to have been made.

“When I handed that draft of the script in I was nearly fired, mainly just because it was at a time in production when the idea of adding another Spider-Man… it demonstrated a profound lack of understanding of film production,” Rotham joked.

In the end, there were still plenty of Spider-People in the movie for fans to enjoy every weird little corner of the Marvel universe. Plus, as the post-credits scene teased, there are still a ton of other characters that will be able to make their introductions in future movies.

