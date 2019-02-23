Watch Gwen Come to Life in Exclusive ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Blu-ray Featurette

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse surprised the world at the end of 2018, quickly becoming an instant favorite amongst fans, and one of the most beloved animated films of the past couple of years. Very soon, everyone will have a chance to bring the excitement home and relive the action again and again as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is about to be released on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.

Sony’s hit animation is first arriving on Digital platforms next Tuesday, February 26th, while the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD physical releases will follow suit three weeks later, on March 19th. If you don’t want to wait to see what the home release has in store, we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek to share.

The video at the top of the page is one of the “We Are Spider-Man” featurettes that will be featured on the Blu-ray release of Spider-Verse. These various clips break down the diverse group of characters in the movie, and the one here focuses solely on the fan-favorite Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld.

You can check out the full list of special features on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blu-ray below!

We Are Spider-Man: Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey.

The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character. Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse. Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.

2 Lyric Videos “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee “Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu)

All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

