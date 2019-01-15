Fan Reimagines Iconic Spider-Man Cover With ‘Spider-Verse’ Characters

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been making fans look at the Marvel universe very differently, and a new piece of fanart puts a rather delightful spin on that.

M. Lee Lunsford recently shared a Spider-Verse fanart, which reimagines the cover to The Amazing Spider-Man #131, in which Doctor Octopus marries Aunt May, with the film’s unique roster of characters. You can check it out below.

I drew a parody of an old Spider-man cover featuring characters from #SpiderVerse Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/NA97Hh9HI4 — ☠ M. Lee Lunsford (@MLeeLunsford) January 15, 2019

The end result is pretty delightful, both with the surprised expressions from the film’s various Spider-people, and with the fact that Aunt May (Lily Tomlin) is getting married to Olivia Octavius (Kathryn Hahn). As one throwaway line in Spider-Verse hinted, there’s a chance that May and Olivia have some sort of history together, which has sparked quite a few fans shipping the couple.

It’s unknown what role May and Olivia will play in Spider-Verse‘s in-development sequels, especially as the fate of the latter wasn’t entirely certain in the film’s final battle. But either way, the film’s unique take on two iconic characters will surely be remembered by fans in the time to come.

“Just as our Peter Parker is different from the live-action versions of Spider-Man, our Aunt May is also quite an original in the universe,” character designer Shiyoon Kim explains in the film’s art book. “She can easily handle herself as well as the other characters from the other Spider-Verse worlds.”

“We looked at a lot of feisty older actresses, especially Lily Tomlin as we see her in the Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie.” Kim continued. “But along with the toughness, she also has this natural warmth and support for Miles. There is a part in the movie where she seems to be the only character that gives him a chance. You need that balance for Aunt May. She can’t be too tough without showing her caring side as well.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is in theaters now.